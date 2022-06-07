World's biggest vegan food festival underway in Tel Aviv

Three-day vegan-friendly event in Sarona Park boasts 100 food stalls

Israel is home to many vegans, especially in Tel Aviv with some calling the Mediterranean coastal city the "vegan capital of the world."

This week the city is hosting what is being billed as the biggest vegan food festival in the world.

The three-day vegan-friendly event in Sarona Park boasts 100 food stalls.

The event, which kicked off on Tuesday, runs from 5 pm to 11 pm local time.

Thousands are expected over the three days with no charge for admission.

Organizers Vegan Friendly teamed up with the Tel Aviv municipality for the event.

i24NEWS reporter Sarah Chlala was on the scene Tuesday night and talked to one of the participants who wanted to come despite not being vegan.

"I just wanted to try the food and it is really nice," Ellie said, adding that she is vegetarian.

"It actually tastes like meat which is nice."

According to organizers, people who register ahead of time on the website will receive a complimentary gift upon arrival.