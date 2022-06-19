Israeli research could help prevent invasive marine species

Tel Aviv University study includes first-of-its-kind experiment simulating environmental conditions

Israeli researchers conducted a first-of-its-kind experiment simulating different environmental conditions faced by marine animals that "hitch a ride" on ships traveling long distances.

The Tel Aviv University study could help governmental bodies craft regulations that prevent invasive marine species form damaging native habitats.

The study was led by research student Doron Bereza under the supervision of Prof. Noa Shenkar of the School of Zoology at the George S. Wise Faculty of Life Sciences and the Steinhardt Museum of Natural History at Tel Aviv University.

The paper was published in the journal Science of the Total Environment.

The researchers focused on two species of ascidians that are found in Mediterranean waters, including off the coast of Israel. Ascidians are known to hop on to ships for the journey.

Tel Aviv University Prof. Noa Shenkar

Different environmental conditions were simulated in the lab.

"We were surprised to discover that one tropical ascidian species survived the entire journey to Rotterdam," Shenkar said.

"This does not mean that the creatures enjoyed their trip, but the fact is that they did survive, and just a few individuals are sufficient for launching an invasive population in the new territory."

Shenkar noted the fact that some ports during the journey proved deadly for members of a certain species demonstrates that similar locations could possibly be used as environmental barriers to prevent the spread of the invasive species.