Israel: Climate bill passes first vote just before parliament dissolves

Legislation intended to bind the framework for Israel’s efforts to combat climate change passed a first vote in the Israeli parliament (Knesset) on Tuesday, allowing the next government to pick it up again after the upcoming election in November.

Failing to pass the vote would have killed the bill, which proposes measures for the government and other public agencies to reduce their greenhouse gas emission and address threats from climate change, Haaretz reported.

Now the Knesset will be able to bring it for the two remaining votes.

The bill passed in a 15-0 vote, and was approved after Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg reached an agreement with the opposition Likud party.

"This was a first and necessary step on the road to an economy with zero emissions, one that ensures the long-range prosperity of Israel’s citizens under conditions of a changing climate," Zandberg said.

"I’m proud and excited to advance... one of the central promises made by this government, and mainly to advance a promise to the future of our youth.”

Although the bill is a significant development in Israel’s commitment to combating the climate crisis, it is a softened version compared to the original prepared by the Environmental Protection Ministry, according to Haaretz.

Political wrangling to the last minute with the finance and energy ministries led to some clauses being moderated.

One alteration to the bill includes making the target for greenhouse gas emissions 27 percent by 2030, which is low in comparison to Europe and the United States.