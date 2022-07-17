Corals glow to attract prey, new study reveals

Marine animals on which corals prey recognize the fluorescent colors and are attracted to them

Corals appear glowing in the depths of the sea to attract their prey, a new study by Tel Aviv University shows.

“Despite the gaps in the existing knowledge regarding the visual perception of fluorescence signals by plankton, the current study presents experimental evidence for the prey-luring role of fluorescence in corals,” Or Ben-Zvi, professor at Tel Aviv University and head researcher, said in a press release.

For a long time, it has been a mystery for scientists why corals glow, however, the new study - conducted in collaboration with the Steinhardt Museum of Natural history and the Interuniversity Institute for Marine Sciences in Eilat - now reveals the secret behind the magical phenomenon.

According to the study, marine animals on which corals prey recognize the fluorescent colors and are attracted to them.

In order to figure out why the glowing and colorful appearance of corals attracts its target, the researchers used, among others, the crustaceans Artemia salina – also known as brine shrimps.

It gave the species the choice between a green or orange fluorescent target versus a clear “control” target.

They showed a significant preference for the fluorescent target, the researchers noted. The same result appeared when the researchers used a native crustacean from the Red Sea.

However, unlike crustaceans, fish that are not considered coral prey were not attracted to fluorescent targets in general, particularly not the orange targets, according to the study.

“We suggest that this hypothesis, which we term the ‘light trap hypothesis,’ may also apply to other fluorescent organisms in the sea, and that this phenomenon may play a greater role in marine ecosystems than previously thought,” Ben-Zvi said.