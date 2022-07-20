Israel: Jellyfish swarm spotted off coast of Haifa Bay

There are over 15 species of jellyfish in Israel's waters

A huge swarm of jellyfish was observed in the Haifa Bay area during a tour taken by director general of the Israel Nature and Parks Authority Raya Soraki with a marine unit on Tuesday.

“Many things that humans do help jellyfish to spread, including digging the Suez Canal, polluting the climate, harming predators of the jellyfish, such as sunfish and sea turtles, and dispersing solid waste,” a statement released by the authority said.

Drone footage shows the swarm concentrated around the bay in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Israel. It is expected to stay on for a few days as beach-goers are warned to be careful to avoid being stung.

The jellyfish season in Israel usually starts in June and ends by August. Many Israelis rely on special sources to track jellyfish swarms before going to the beach. The Meduzot Ba’am website created a map detailing recent sightings of the creatures based on user reports.

There are over 15 species of jellyfish in Israel's waters with the most common one being the nomad jellyfish. These creatures didn’t originally belong to the region, but appeared in the Mediterranean Sea after crossing the Suez Canal.