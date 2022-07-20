Israel’s weather service warns heatwaves could peak at 122°F

'You don’t need to be a prophet to understand that it will happen in the coming years'

Israel’s weather service assesses that the Israeli climate is heating up at double the global rate, and could suffer heatwaves peaking at 122°Fahrenheit.

But despite such dire projections, the Jewish state’s government has no plans to deal with such extreme temperatures, Israel Meteorological Service director Nir Stav said, Haaretz reported.

In its latest assessment of what Israel will experience in the coming decades, the weather agency estimated the probability of the occurrence of heatwaves at five percent per year between 2030 and 2050.

From 2030, Israel should be prepared each year for exceptionally high temperatures lasting a week or more, it urged.

This comes as unprecedented heatwaves and wildfires are raging across Europe and north Africa, with Britain forecasting to face temperatures of up to 109°F as the UN chief Antonio Guterres said such weather extremes show that humanity is facing “collective suicide.”

“You don’t need to be a prophet to understand that it will happen in the coming years. It’s not an imaginary scenario,” said Stav.

“We aren’t actually really prepared even for the heatwaves that are routinely hitting us. For the most part, public agencies have no plans for a significant heatwave,” he noted to Haaretz.

The climate crisis is causing extreme weather patterns across the world – including heatwaves, floods, and droughts – leading to high chances that Israel will experience its highest-ever-recorded temperatures in the coming years, Stav warned.

"If in the past, the chance of exceeding [122] degrees was once in 100 years, it's nearly certain that in the current climate, the probability is already once in 10 [years].”