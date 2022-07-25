Israel is ill-prepared for effects of climate change, top health official charges

'We're used to hot climate but need to prepare for temperatures that hurt people'

Israel is ill-prepared for the consequences of climate change, including heatwaves, such as the one experienced last week by large swathes of the globe, Health Ministry's Director General Prof. Nachman Ash said on Monday.

Israel's Defense Ministry added extreme weather to the state’s “threat map” earlier this week, setting out to create an emergency plan for intensely high temperatures.

"We're still studying the subject and trying to understand the effects of global warming," Ash told the Ynet news website. "As Israelis we're used to live in a hotter climate, but we need to be ready for the kind of hike in temperatures that may hurt many people."

"Studying is merely only one part of getting ready for emergencies such as pandemics, global warming, and earthquakes," the official further added. "Israel's health system needs to be ready to handle the practicalities of these situations."

Scientists say human-induced climate change is amplifying the record heatwaves seen in several parts of the planet in recent weeks.

Global heating will continue to make deadly heatwaves more frequent and intense with ever higher levels of atmospheric carbon pollution, according to prognoses.

The UN's climate science panel this year warned that tens of millions more people would be subjected to extreme heat days under 2C of warming; countries' climate plans have Earth on course to warm by 2.7C.