Israeli artist makes Dead Sea sculptures, warns ‘it’s disappearing’

The Dead Sea has lost a third of its surface area since 1960

Israeli artist Sigalit Landau wades into the warm, briny waters of the Dead Sea to inspect her latest creations - everyday objects coated in salt crystals that glisten in the bright morning sun.

The lowest point on Earth is also Landau's studio where she submerges objects - from a ballet dress to a lampshade's wire frame - for weeks until they are magically transformed by ice-like layers of salt.

"These waters are like a laboratory," said Landau, looking at a salt-encrusted coil of barbed wire, its sharp points now caked and rounded thanks to the mineral-rich water heated by the scorching desert sun.

"What you're looking at are the barbs, which are very threatening and sharp - and how they've actually become quite coated and kind of sealed off, snowy, flaky-looking," she explained.

The Dead Sea, a popular tourist site flanked by dramatic mountain cliffs, constantly offers surprises in how it changes objects.

"You become very humble. What the sea wants, that's what I'll get," Landau, whose Dead Sea sculptures will be on display at the Israel Museum in October, said.

She works by suspending the objects in the salt lake from frames. Later, she carefully liberates the brittle artefacts with the help of several assistants. Some objects are so heavy with the salt attached to them they need to be carried by four people.

Landau, whose Dead Sea fascination began with video art decades ago, said she has witnessed the "man-made disaster" now threatening the lake, which is bordered by Israel and the West Bank on one side, and Jordan on the other.

Israel and Jordan have long diverted Jordan River waters feeding the lake while also exploiting its minerals. The water level has dropped about three feet per year in recent decades, and the Dead Sea has lost a third of its surface area since 1960.

Landau worries it will vanish unless government policies change. "It's disappearing and it shouldn't," she said. "It's important enough and beautiful and a wonder."

Earlier in June, the Israel Nature and Parks Authority reported that a leak from a supply canal of the Dead Sea Works, a company that converts the sea's raw materials, polluted nearby soil and destroyed many protected species. Environmental experts warned that local wildlife could also be at risk, due to a lack of food and resources.