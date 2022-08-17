Scientists warn of dire effects as Mediterranean Sea heats up

In the eastern Mediterranean basin – Israel, Lebanon, Cyprus, and Syria – the situation is particularly dire

From Spain to Israel, climate scientists are warning of dire consequences for marine life in the Mediterranean Sea as it burns up in a series of heatwaves.

Scientists say they are witnessing exceptional temperature hikes ranging from 5.4°F to 9°F above the norm for this time of year. Water temperatures exceeded 86°F on some days, according to AP News.

While headlines are focused on extreme heat in Israel and other countries around the Mediterranean, the rising sea temperature is being largely ignored.

Marine heat waves are caused by ocean currents building up areas of warm water. Weather systems and heat in the atmosphere can also heat up the water, and just like their on-land counterparts, marine heat waves are longer, more frequent, and more intense due to human-induced climate change, scientists warn.

The situation is “very worrying,” said Joaquim Garrabou, a researcher at the Institute of Marine Sciences in Barcelona. “We are pushing the system too far. We have to take action on the climate issues as soon as possible.”

According to a study on heat waves of which Garrabou was a part, some 50 marine species were affected along thousands of miles of Mediterranean coasts between 2015 and 2019.

The report said these phenomena are leading to the “massive mortality” of these species, including corals, sponges, and seaweed.

In the eastern Mediterranean basin, the situation is particularly dire, AP News reported.

The waters off Israel, Cyprus, Lebanon, and Syria are “the hottest hot spot in the Mediterranean,” said Gil Rilov, a marine biologist at Israel’s Oceanographic and Limnological Research Institute.

Average sea temperatures in the summer are now consistently over 88°F.

These warming seas are driving many native species to the brink, “because every summer their optimum temperature is being exceeded,” he said.