Houses evacuated as fire takes over central Israel

Several homes and businesses were evacuated on Thursday, as a large fire raged outside Jerusalem, Israel.

The fire started near the moshav (cooperative community of farmers) of Tarum, some 14 miles west of Jerusalem, according to Israel Fire and Rescue Services. Houses near the moshav have been cleared out, and emergency services say there is no danger to the buildings.

Authorities closed the nearby IKEA and other shops in the Eshtaol area.

A second fire also began further south, in an open field.

According to authorities, the first reports of the fire came at 3 p.m., and that weather conditions were making the fire difficult to control. As a result, additional services were deployed to help regulate the fires, including 20 firetrucks and six firefighting airplanes.

Local fire department head Eyal Caspi updated Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid Thursday evening on efforts to control the fire. Public Security Minister Omer Barlev and military secretary Avi Gil also participated in the briefing.

Lapid expressed gratitude to the firefighters for their “quick action and protection of citizens’ lives.”

Several Israelis told Ynet that they hosed their houses down to protect them. “All the neighbors came out with their hoses. My son and I simply sprayed water wherever we could,” Noa Itali told the news site.

Due to Israel's dry, scorching summers, the conditions are perfect for wildfires, with the Jewish state experiencing several large blazes, the most recent being last year.