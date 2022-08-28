Israel: Heatwave expected for upcoming week

Climate change is increasing the number of heatwaves in the country and Israel is warming at twice the average

A heatwave is expected to hit Israel in the coming week, with above-average temperatures starting Sunday and lasting until at least Thursday.

According to the Israel Meteorological Service, temperatures in the central district - including Tel Aviv - will reach roughly 90° Fahrenheit, with 70 percent humidity. Jerusalem's temperature will go as high as 98°, and the Jordan Valley will experience the worst of the heat, with temperatures reaching as high as 113°.

Israel will see "an additional rise in temperatures" at the beginning of the week with "very hot and dry conditions prevailing in most regions," according to the meteorological service. It also noted "heavy-to-extreme heat stress" and "mugginess" along Israel's coast.

Firefighters throughout the country are increasing their preparedness for possible blazes breaking out due to the extreme heat, especially after a massive fire broke out in Israel last week, prompting evacuations.

The meteorological service defines a heatwave as “a prolonged event in which the heat load is heavier than usual and lasts many hours a day," with different conditions for Israel's various landscapes.

Climate change is increasing the number of heatwaves in the country, with Israel warming at twice the global average and considered especially vulnerable to global warming.

A study led by the Environmental Protection Ministry and Tel Aviv University published earlier this year found that hundreds of Israelis died due to heat waves over the past decade. During eight heat waves that occurred between 2012 and 2020, researchers estimated that 363 Israelis died.