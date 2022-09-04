Israel to ban 4-engine planes over air pollution concerns

Operation of aircraft with four engines will only be allowed with a special permit

Israel Airports Authority said on Sunday that aircraft with four engines, including Boeing 747 would be banned starting from March 31, 2023.

The move, which is part of a broader environmental plan, is expected to reduce noise and air pollution. Airlines were already informed that they would not be allowed to land large planes at Israel’s main Ben Gurion Airport next summer season.

Israel’s national carrier El Al has already retired its fleet of 747s and replaced them with Boeing 777 and 787. The majority of other airlines flying to Israel have also stopped using four-engine aircraft, so the new directive will mainly affect cargo planes.

Operation of aircraft with four engines will be only allowed in exceptional cases and will require a special permit.

Last week, Boeing announced it would supply four advanced refueling aircraft to the Israeli Air Force in 2025-2026. Boeing KC-46A is considered the most advanced refueling plane in the world and could be used for possible strikes against Iran.