Israel's 1st bicycle tunnel to open in Jerusalem mountains

'This tunnel will serve to teach bicycle riding to families and children'

Israel's first bicycle tunnel in the Jerusalem mountains is set to open on Friday with an inauguration ceremony attended by Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion.

According to the city's mayor, the tunnel at 1.3 miles is the fifth-longest in the world.

The $7.3 million project took two years of planning and construction with the involvement of the Authority for the Development of Jerusalem and the Jerusalem Heritage Ministry.

"This tunnel will serve to teach bicycle riding to families and children," Lion told Israeli public broadcaster Kan News during a preview ride this week.

"We are building dozens of bicycle paths throughout the city. Until now, cyclists would have to climb up and down the mountain - this tunnel makes cycling accessible for all," the mayor continued.

"Combined with the streetcar system and the walking paths throughout the city, this tunnel will be a powerful attraction for Jerusalem. You can already see that all parts of the city's population enjoy cycling. This tunnel isn't a particularly difficult ride, and that will draw people from all over to try it."

I'm excited to be riding through this tunnel, and I think it's something new and beneficial for all of Jerusalem."