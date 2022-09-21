Israel to host first international summit on food, climate tech

Summit aims to strengthen ties between Israel and its neighbors

Israel is hosting the first international conference on food scarcity and climate technologies, to be held in the southern coastal city of Eilat from October 18 to 20.

Representatives of two signatory countries of the Abraham Accords — Bahrain and Morocco — will be attending the International Summit on Food from the Sea & the Desert, as well as Jordan, Cyprus and Malta. The conference is organized by Israel's Agriculture Ministry.

“The whole world is currently dealing with the issues of food security and the climate crisis. The connection between the desert and the sea offers much opportunity to develop advanced technologies on which future food growth will be based,” said Israeli Agriculture Minister Oded Forer.

“The State of Israel has tremendous potential in this field, and is already leading relevant research and technology development. This conference will set the wheels turning on cooperation with countries across our region with similar challenges and climates,” he added.

The summit is part of Israel’s efforts to strengthen economic and agricultural ties with its Arab and Mediterranean neighbors.

Also highlighted by the event are the growing costs of climate change in the Middle East and Mediterranean countries. The World Bank has estimated that by 2050, these states can lose around 6-14 percent of their GDP due to water scarcity alone.

Negative impacts from climate change are also felt in Eilat, as well as in similar seaside spots like Egypt's Red Sea coast and Aqaba in Jordan. Powerful floods have also affected Iran and Pakistan, where the death toll nears 1,500, leaving almost a third of the country underwater.