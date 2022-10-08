Earth-friendly houses on display in Israel's Jordan Valley

Residents of Jewish settlement of Rotem build their homes using green methods and eco-friendly construction

Rotem is a small and remote Jewish community in the northern Jordan Valley near the city of Beit She'an. It's also home to an ecological community with various ecosystems and green buildings.

One example is a project of Yotam Zlayet who built houses from sandbags.

For the last 14 years, he and his family have lived in a home that he built with the help of volunteers. The home is entirely made of sandbags.

"The main advantage of this building method is that it is used with sacks and dirt, that's it," he told i24NEWS.

"These materials are very accessible and in many places, they are also very cheap," Zlayet continued.

Many of the homes in the Jewish settlement in the West Bank are built using green methods and eco-friendly construction.

"We have a lot of biogas systems because we don't have a developed infrastructure here in Rotem. So they set up the biogas system in 10 or 15 houses," said Tami Zlayer, a resident of Rotem.

These days, Zlayet is building a new home also made of sandbags. After he made a Facebook ad, several volunteers came to help him on his mission, even though they didn't know him personally.

Zlayet hopes to develop tourism in the area and to attract people who are interested in nature, sustainability and ecological methods.