15,000 Israelis march for climate reform in Tel Aviv

Organizers say the 15,000-strong march is the biggest of its kind in Israel's history

Demonstrators in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv marched on Friday to call for urgent action on man-made climate change ahead of the COP27 conference set to begin in Egypt next month.

This year, the annual climate march acquired an added political dimension by dint of being held days before Tuesday's general election, which will decide Israel's next government.

Whether this government will be headed by current Prime Minister Yair Lapid or Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu, its agenda - according to the thousands of people gathered in Tel Aviv - should prioritize urgent climate action.

The march saw representatives from some 40 nonprofit organizations, as well as parliamentarians, student unions, and youth movements, brandishing banners calling for the cutting of greenhouse emissions and other climate goals.

"Right now, Israel is on a bad course in terms of climate change and doesn't really do anything to prevent climate change so we hope to raise awareness and steer the course of the government in a little bit more climate-friendly direction," marcher Amelia Mela said.