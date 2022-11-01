Israel: Sharks spotted off the northern coast

The sharks in Israel are in danger of extinction and are a protected animal by law in the Jewish state

Israelis were warned against diving near the power plant in the northern city of Hadera, as hot water from the plant has drawn a school of sharks to the shores.

The Nature and Parks Authority has warned against diving in the area, emphasizing that "the encounter with the sharks is not predictable or controlled."

This is common for the area, with sharks accumulating near Hadera typically between November and April.

Additionally, "there are strong currents and strong eddies that can endanger lives along with a lot of fishing equipment such as hooks and loose fishing lines that endanger the divers," the NPA continued.

The NPA also noted that sharks are in danger of extinction and are a protected animal by law in the Jewish state. "Therefore, it is forbidden to harm one, bother one, feed one, etc., and anyone who does so is breaking the law and risks criminal punishment."

Also offered were basic guidelines for shark watching, which included not throwing food - as it may create a connection between humans and food - or touching the sharks.

"Sharks in the Mediterranean Sea are suffering from a large depletion in the size of their populations due to overfishing and unintentional damage from fishing," explained the Marine Unit Director at the NPA, Yigal Ben Ari

"Sometimes sharks that are caught unintentionally are thrown back into the sea dying or dead. In Israel, sharks are a protected natural value and are very important in maintaining marine ecosystems. Since they are predators, they dilute the number of weak and slow animals in the system, thereby strengthening other species and the entire marine environment."

There are two species of sharks near Hadera, the Dusky shark and the Sandbar shark.