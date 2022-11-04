Religious leaders in Israel sign Jerusalem Climate Declaration

'We need to form a new culture of unity, which understands that the earth is a part of us'

Israel's Religions Department in the Foreign Ministry, collaborating with the Interfaith Center for Sustainable Development, held the first interfaith conference of its kind on Thursday regarding the role of religious leadership in dealing with climate change.

The conference's purpose was to "encourage and empower religious communities in Israel and around the world in an attempt to mitigate the effects of climate change caused by humans and to promote the use of renewable energy," according to a press release.

Emanuel Nachshon, the Deputy Director of Public Diplomacy at the Foreign Ministry, began the conference by emphasizing the need to unite all people, regardless of religion, for the benefit of the future.

Ministère des Affaires étrangères d'Israël The signatories of the "Jerusalem Climate Declaration" on November 3, 2022

At the event, the religious leaders signed the "Jerusalem Declaration on Climate," in which the signatories urgently pledged to address climate change's challenges.

Among those that signed were the Vatican ambassador to Israel and Cyprus, the representative of the Baha'is in Jerusalem, a Druze Imam, the representative of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate, reverends from the Coptic Church and the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate, several Rabbis and the founder and CEO of the Interfaith Center for Sustainable Development, among others.

The event took place a few days before the opening of the COP27 climate conference, which will take place in Egypt between November 6 and 18, 2022.

The Vatican's ambassador to Israel, Archbishop Adolfo Tito Yelena, emphasized the importance of the interreligious gathering and the joint work of all the religious leaders in Israel and the world for climate action. He said, "We need to form a new culture of unity, which understands that the earth is a part of us, and we are a part of it.”

“We are connected to each other."