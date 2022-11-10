COP27: Israel harnesses DNA from extinct wild crops to improve food supply

'The plants here are very unique. They are the ancestors of many of the cultivated plants used today'

While world leaders and experts are discussing ways to adapt to the world’s changing climate at the COP27 summit in Egypt, Israeli scientists are creating a gene bank from the seeds of local wild crops – some that have been around for thousands of years and that could help farmers deal with harsher conditions.

Botanist Alon Singer collected seeds from a number of plans recently spotted in a eucalyptus grove, including a variety of water mint, that will be frozen and stored at the Israel Plant Gene Bank of the Volcani Institute, Israel’s national agricultural R&D center in Rishon LeZion.

Singer and other researchers are scouring the country in search of a variety of wheat, barley, and other wild crops so their genetic makeup can be saved and studied before they disappear in the expanding desert and among urbanization.

"The plants here are very unique. They are the ancestors of many of the cultivated plants used today," Singer said.

Resilient traits can be harnessed to genetically modify farmed crops so they better withstand drought or disease.

Tens of thousands of types of seeds are stored in the gene bank. It may be smaller than some collections elsewhere in the world, but the gene pool there is unique, coming from an area that was part of the Fertile Crescent region known as the birthplace of crop cultivation.

"This is where agriculture started about 10,000 years ago," said Einav Mayzlish-Gati, director of the gene bank.

"Species that were domesticated here are still in the wild adapting over the years to the changes in the environment."

Such research has already borne fruit. In particular, the institute has engineered a variety of wheat with an ultra-short lifecycle. It’s not the most competitive today, but it could be an asset in a warmer climate with shorter growing seasons.