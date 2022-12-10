Bedouins to play important role in Israel's energy revolution

Israel aiming to shift up to 40 percent of its electricity to renewable sources by 2030

Israel’s Bedouin community could play a leading role in Israel’s green energy revolution, as a small Israeli company is set to build the Jewish state’s first solar power plant on private land of the Arab nomads.

The plant construction, led by Marom Energy and due to being next year in Israel’s southern Negev desert, will see the installation of solar power plants on 607,000 square meters of land owned by several Bedouin families.

“We have specifically decided to support these Bedouins and make them direct actors on their lands,” said Amir Alshech, deputy general manager of Marom Energy. “They are involved in the development, construction, and operation… they are also landlords, and therefore, will receive annual rent.”

Some 250,000 Bedouins live in Israel, the majority of them in Negev towns and villages, such as Rahat.

Marom Energy said the Bedouins on the land will be the main beneficiaries of the project, and that their homes will be powered by the solar energy generated there each day. “It gives them a big economic incentive because it’s much more stable and profitable than farming,” Alshech said.

In addition to its Negev solar project, Marom Energy recently drew attention after acquiring a 30 percent stake in Morocco’s Gaia Energy, a partnership that aims to strengthen green energy initiatives in the north African kingdom.

Although only a small part of Israel's energy currently comes from renewable sources, the government announced earlier this year that it aims to double the country's solar power capacity by 2025. Overall, Israel hopes that 30-40 percent of its electricity will come from renewable sources by the decade’s end.