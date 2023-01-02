Israel to abandon tax on sugary drinks, single-use plastics

'Instead of moving forward, this decision sends us back lightyears... will only contribute to pollution and disease'

Israel’s new government will nix the country’s tax hikes on sweetened drinks and single-use plasticware, newly appointed Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich told ministry officials on Sunday.

Despite global environmental concerns and efforts to reduce the amount of plastic waste, Smotrich’s first act in office came in response to opposition to the tax from ultra-Orthodox parties who said it unfairly targeted their communities.

Smotrich, who was sworn in on Thursday, told officials to “prepare orders as quickly as possible in the coming days to cancel the single-use plasticware tax and the sugary drink tax that were imposed by the outgoing government” and particularly his predecessor, Avigdor Liberman.

“There will be an open and deep dialogue between us, and professional decisions will be made to boost Israel’s economy for the benefit of all Israeli citizens,” he added.

Israel’s Environmental Protection Ministry, which has reported a 50 percent drop in the use of such plastic since the tax was imposed in 2021, said it would study Smotrich’s decision and its consequences.

A parliamentary report from November 2021 found that ultra-Orthodox families used plasticware three times more than the rest of the population because they often have large families, low incomes, and oftentimes don’t own dishwashers.

Ultra-Orthodox lawmakers commended Smotrich’s move while others rebuked it, including former environmental protection minister Tamar Zandberg, who accused the government – Israel’s most right-wing coalition in its history – of “allowing petty politics to destroy the environment and health.”

“Instead of moving forward, this decision sends us back lightyears,” she said, adding that the decision would “only contribute to pollution and disease.”