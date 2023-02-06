Winter storm Barbara hits Israel, to last until Wednesday

Snowfall is expected on Mount Hermon and the Golan and Galilee peaks, while flooding is feared in the Judean Desert

Winter storm Barbara reached Israel on Monday morning, bringing strong winds, intense cold and heavy rains. It is expected to rage through Wednesday.

Barbara's effects began to be felt mainly in the north and center of the country. Snowfall is expected on Mount Hermon and the Golan and Galilee peaks, while flooding is feared in the Judean Desert.

Flash90 Illustration - A tree uprooted by strong winds in Israel

On the coast, the gusts of wind will cause waves up to 22-26 feet high. The municipality of Haifa has organized an emergency headquarters to respond to the possible consequences of the storm. Its units are ready to deal with flooding and blocked roads as well as to clear obstacles such as trees, light poles, signs and traffic lights that could collapse due to strong winds.

Emergency services and municipalities across the country are also preparing for the storm. Israeli firefighters and rescue services were ordered to be ready for action by Sunday evening, especially to operate in snow and water. The emergency services called on the population to follow the instructions of the emergency and rescue agencies, and to respect fire safety rules in order to avoid dangerous incidents.