Israel rattled by two earthquakes – 3 tremors in 24 hours

This comes as the region was hit by a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that killed over 11,000 in Turkey and Syria

Israel was rattled by two earthquakes on Wednesday, the first one a 3.4-magnitude and the second a 4.1-magnitude, the second and third tremors in 24 hours to be felt across the Jewish state and the West Bank.

The 3.4 magnitude quake's epicenter was reportedly near the Jewish city of Ariel in the West Bank. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Hours later, the 4.1-magnitude tremor was reported to hit northern Israel, near the border with Syria and Lebanon. There were also no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

"I live on the 9th floor of a high-rise building. In one moment, everything started to move. 'Earthquake again?' I said to myself. The chandelier in the living room started to move. I understood that this was the sign of an earthquake in our area, in Nahariya this time," Emmanuel Dror, a resident of Nahariya in northern Israel, told Ynetnews.

These came as the region was hit by a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that left upward of 11,000 in Turkey and Syria dead on Monday, leaving buildings destroyed in several provinces. Dozens of nations are sending aid and rescue teams to the region to search for survivors amid freezing weather that has hampered emergency efforts.