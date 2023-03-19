2,000 White Storks take flight in northern Israel

Although there are many species of storks, those that pass through Israel are classified as endangered

A flock of 2,000 White Storks was spotted this weekend in Israel, just north of the Sea of Galilee. The birds had stopped to rest overnight before continuing on their way.

"We saw them by the thousands flying above us. Everyone was fascinated," said Shimi Binyamin, director of the "Sde Golan" school of the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel.

After spending the winter in Africa, storks fly north to nesting sites in Asia and Europe for the spring. Since Israel is located on the route between Africa and Europe, Israelis can observe more than half of their population of 500,000 storks make the journey each year.

Dr. Yoav Perlman, director of the Israeli Ornithological Center, said, "After their trip to Africa, the storks are very hungry and stop at different places to feed. They pass over the eastern front of Israel and the fault line between Syria and Africa. Since there are not enough safe nesting sites for them, they catch whatever they can, sometimes in contaminated water."

"It's our responsibility to provide safe, resource-rich sites for them to rest and feed, and to make sure their skies are safe so they don't collide with wind turbines and power poles. Hopefully, they will reach Europe without being shot by hunters in neighboring states."

According to the website of the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel, the white stork is generally a silent bird, although it does emit a series of calls when it is busy nesting.

They tend to congregate in open, wet areas, such as irrigated fields and river banks, and build their nests on top of buildings, churches, utility poles or tree tops.

