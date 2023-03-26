Israel to face several extreme heat waves this summer, authorities say

Israeli weather and emergency agencies says the extreme weather events stem directly from the global climate crisis

Israel is likely to face several extreme heat waves this summer, where the temperatures will reach up to 120 degrees, authorities announced Sunday.

The prognosis published by the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) — a body that is part of the Defense Ministry — and the Israel Meteorological Service stated that the expected extreme weather events are the result of the climate crisis facing the planet.

According to the reference scenario, two severe 3-4 day heat waves will take place per month in the summer months (June through to September), where temperatures will rise to an estimated 120 degrees (or 49 degrees Celsius).

Authorities are preparing for various emergencies, crises and disasters, which may endanger human life, cause severe damage to daily life, national infrastructure and security capabilities. As a result of the increase in climate-related events in recent years, NEMA and the Israel Meteorological Service have formulated reference scenarios for extreme weather like floods, fires, and the new reference scenario for extreme heat waves.

Peak electricity consumption will increase by 10 percent, mortality is expected to increase by 8.5 percent above average, the rate of hospitalization due to cardiovascular diseases increase by 10-15 percent, and the likelihood of wildfires breaking out will rise significantly.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 View of smoke billowing from a wildfire near Mevaseret Zion, outside Jerusalem on June 13, 2021.

The Jordan Valley region is likely to register the highest temperatures.

NEMA diredtor Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yoram Laredo said that the report exemplifies "the implications of a serious event. The scenario is a binding document and forms the basis for preparation of government ministries and planning and operative bodies. It describes the periods of the year prone to heat waves, their expected frequency, heat maps, peak temperatures expected at any point in Israel and the implications to prepare for - from an increase in electricity consumption and the risk of huge fires to a significant increase in morbidity and mortality."