LIVEBLOG: Israel responds with protests, strike to Netanyahu firing defense minister
Follow the developments as furious Israelis take to the streets in response to Netanyahu firing his defense minister
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Sunday over his opposition to proposed judicial reforms, bringing Israelis out into the streets in their tens of thousands during the night.
The Histadrut Jewish labor federation said it would announce a general strike on Monday, with universities throughout the country also joining in.
Protesters breached barriers set up by police to prevent them from coming close to the prime minister's residence on Gaza Street in Jerusalem, while in Tel Aviv tens of thousands blocked the major Ayalon highway.
Police deployed water cannons against the spontaneous demonstrators in Jerusalem, with tear gas reportedly used on the main highway connecting Tel Aviv with Jerusalem as protesters stopped traffic.
These demonstrations manifested in cities throughout the country. Into the early hours of Monday, it appeared that the coalition would not have enough votes to pass the contentious measures.
Merav Michaeli speaks to our Owen Alterman:
Israeli ministers express willingness to halt reforms
Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar said that if Netanyahu is willing to halt the reforms, he would support the move.
"The reform of the judicial system is necessary and vital, but when the house is on fire, you don't ask who is right, but pour water and save its occupants," he said.
Diaspora Affairs and Social Equality Minister Amichai Chikli said he recommended "recalculating the route, yes, even though we are completely right."
Right-wing Otzma Yehudit calls on coalition to pass bill despite growing opposition
"The right has no mandate to give up legal reform and surrender to violence," the far-right Otzma Yehudit party said.
Two more coalition members reportedly rescind support for reform
Two additional members of parliament belonging to the coalition will vote against the judicial overhaul if it comes to vote this week, according to Israeli Channel 12's reporter Amit Segal.
Both major Orthodox blocs, the Ashkenazi United Torah Judaism and Sephardic Shas, support halting the legislation, Segal reported.
Shas leader Deri supports halting legislation on judicial reform - report
Arieh Deri, the chairman of the Sephardic religious Shas party, told Netanyahu he supports halting the controversial reforms in discussions with the prime minister, according to Israeli media.
Mayors of Israeli communities to go on hunger strike
The mayors of Kfar Saba, Herzliya, and Zichron Ya'akov, in addition to the heads of the Shaar Hanegev and Upper Galilee council, announced they would go on hunger strike to oppose Gallant's dismissal.