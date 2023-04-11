Police forces direct traffic in the area, due to many roads still being closed

Southern Israel was hit by heavy flooding on Monday evening following severe rains and the IDF says they have found the bodies of two people are who were suspected missing.

A young woman was rescued after hours of searching in the Arava Desert area. Shay, the 21-year-old from Tiberias, northern Israel, was found fully conscious on Tuesday, about two miles north of the Tzihor junction. She was evacuated to Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva with a few injuries and mild hypothermia.

"She told us that her vehicle had veered off the road and the water had started to flood the cabin; she drove in water up to her head for a few miles before hitting some rocks outside. where we located her," paramedic Eli Shariki said.

The rescue forces continue to search for two other missing persons, a brother and a sister also from Tiberias who were swept away by the flood. The young woman who was found on Tuesday morning is the brother's girlfriend.

The three youngsters were on their way to the southern resort of Eilat when they were swept away by the torrent. Police forces direct traffic in the area, due to many roads still being closed. The Eilat exit via Highway 90 has reopened to traffic after being blocked last night due to flooding.