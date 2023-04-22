Earth Day: How Israeli startups protect environment

Israel is a major player on the world stage when it comes to environmental innovations and technologies

Every year, April 22 marks Earth Day which is celebrated around the world with a variety of events and activities aimed at raising awareness of the environmental challenges we face.

Israel is a major player on the world stage when it comes to environmental innovations and technologies. In a world where the need to store and process information using servers and cloud services is increasing at a breakneck pace, overconsumption of energy doesn’t go without consequences for the planet.

The conversational agent prototype using ChatGPT artificial intelligence notably requires a significant amount of energy. The processing power required to run the model and train it is indeed one of the main reasons for the increase in demand for these servers around the world.

To overcome this problem, the Israeli startup Faddom has developed a solution to map hybrid IT environments in a safe, fast and very simple way. Thanks to their technology, companies with substantial IT needs receive a precise map of all their servers which is automatically updated in real time.

"It helps to understand the connections and dependencies between different servers, whether in the cloud or on-premises, and between enterprise applications. One of the main uses of our product is to optimize resource computing and reduce unnecessary energy and electricity consumption,” said one of the Faddom officials.

By calculating the energy needed by each server after examining its average consumption over a period of time, Faddom simplifies an optimal adjustment of energy resources for computer systems. In other words, the goal is to maximize existing resources to avoid overconsumption.

Moreover, many Israeli companies are committed to implementing innovative technologies that aim to optimize the use of resources in the field of agriculture in order to ensure that each vegetable or fruit benefits from the ideal conditions it needs to develop.

The desire to benefit from solar radiation as an environmentally friendly source of energy is thus at the heart of the mission of the start-up Agri-Light, which improves agricultural yield and prevents the destruction of agricultural areas.

Led by Dr. Elisha Rubin and Udi Weil, Agri-Light has developed unique mobile panels with advanced algorithmic capabilities and smart sensors capable of enabling the use of solar energy systems within agricultural cultivation areas.

"The solar panels we have developed fulfill a dual need, both by producing solar energy and by dramatically improving growing conditions through shading and the use of sophisticated measures to meet the specific needs of each culture", explains Dr Rubin. The movement of the solar panels according to the radiation and their adjustment to the degree of exposure to the sun indeed favor efficiency.

By combining agriculture and renewable energy, Agri-Light promotes sustainable practices that benefit both farmers and the environment.

“This approach not only increases agricultural productivity, but also reduces carbon emissions by producing clean energy,” Dr. Rubin concluded.

This week, U.S. President Joe Biden announced an additional $1 billion in climate funds during a virtual meeting with leaders of the world's most industrialized countries.