In honor of Israel's 75th Independence Day, 75 diplomatic envoys planted 75 trees in Israel on Wednesday at a special ceremony in Jerusalem – a symbol of the growth and development of the Jewish state.

As part of the joint initiative of Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) and Israel’s Foreign Ministry, the group of ambassadors represented countries like the United States, Germany, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, India, Japan, Bahrain, and others. They were hosted by Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and KKL-JNF chairwoman Yifat Ovadia-Luski.

The tree planting was meant to emphasize the deep connection and collaboration between the State of Israel and the diplomatic corps representing the various countries. The planted trees are not only symbolic, but will grow to become mature trees and help preserve and develop Israel, creating a lush and sustainable environment.

"Planting 75 trees together with the ambassadors to Israel symbolizes the Jewish people's deep connection with the land of Israel, as well as the State of Israel's strength and prosperity, on the 75th anniversary of its independence,” Cohen said at the ceremony.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the ambassadors who took part in this project, giving expression to the friendship and international esteem Israel has gained around the world."

Ovadia-Luski voiced her excitement for the project: “Seeing ambassadors from different countries, who represent the deep bond between Israel and its friends around the world, planting trees in the land of Israel is very exciting. This symbolizes the warm relationship Israel has with its friends – one that grows closer as the years go by.”

Ahead of the tree-planting, a special tree-planting prayer was recited by the head of the diplomatic group, Zambian Ambassador to Israel H.E. Martin Mwanambale.

“I feel honored and privileged to take part in this tree planting event, together with my fellow ambassadors,” said Mwanambale. “It's a very symbolic act, as it expresses our collective good wishes for the future of Israel and its people. It's significant that this event is taking place during Israel's 75th Independence anniversary.”