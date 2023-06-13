With a capacity of 207 megawatts, the Israeli Enlight wind turbines will supply energy for the annual consumption of 70,000 homes in the Holan Heights

The Enlight Renewable Energy company announced the commissioning of Israel’s largest renewable energy project in the Golan Heights. The Genesis Wind project comprises 39 General Electric wind turbines, at a cost of $350 million.

It stated the wind turbines will supply energy for the annual consumption of 70,000 homes, with a capacity of 207 megawatts. Thus it was estimated to save 198,416 tons of CO2 emissions per year, according to the Israeli business newspaper Globes.

Michael Giladi/Flash90 Young Israelis enjoy a warm day at the Ein Turbina nature pool at the foot of the Tel Asniya wind turbines on Route 98 near Moshav Aloney Habashan, Golan Heights, Israel.

The wind turbines have already been connected to the Israeli electricity grid, but were still in the testing phase. Enlight Renewable Energy indicated that the project should reach full commercial operation by the end of the third quarter of this year. In its first full year of operation, Genesis Wind is expected to generate revenues of $50-52 million, the firm forecasts.

A bird protection system was installed to work in conjunction with specially trained observers at monitoring stations. The project was also reported to have created hundreds of jobs since construction began three years ago, and will continue to provide employment for many residents of the Golan Heights.

Israel currently generates 12% of its electricity from renewable energies, with a target of 30% by 2030. It has also set a 85-percent reduction goal for greenhouse gas, as well as carbon neutrality by 2050. But, according to the OECD, it might be a far-fetched dream if changes are not implemented. Its report also highlighted that the Israeli nation is falling behind its peers.

Michael Giladi/Flash90 A shepherd walks his sheep near new Solar Panel installation on the banks of the Bney Israel Water reservoir in Hispin, Golan Heights, Israel.

Israel’s National Planning and Building Council approved an Energy Ministry proposal in early June to allocate 10,000 extra acres of open land for solar energy facilities. With that being said, the decision fell short of the 17,050 acres sought by the ministry and was opposed by Israel’s Environmental Protection Ministry, which argued that better use could be made of existing spaces.