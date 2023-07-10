Temps on Israel's coast are expected to hit 89.6 degrees on Thursday, but the humidity will make it feel like 107.6 degrees

Israel is preparing for a long heatwave that will hit the country on Tuesday, with temperatures soaring up to 114.8 degrees Fahrenheit.

Temperatures will be higher than normal starting Tuesday and will peak on Thursday, which will mark the first extreme heatwave of the summer. It will be relatively long, expected to last almost a week.

Temperatures will be above 86 degrees across the country, and above 104 in the south and east. On Thursday, coastal areas will hit 89.6 degrees, but the humidity will make it feel like 107.6 degrees.

Scorching temps are expected in the area around the Sea of Galilee, with temperatures soaring above 107 degrees on Wednesday for at least five days in a row, peaking on Thursday at 114.8 degrees.

In Tiberias, 111.2 degrees are expected, in Eilat 109.4F, in Jerusalem 96.8F and in Tel Aviv 89.6F. In addition, the sea will be dangerous for swimmers, with waves reaching more than 3.2 feet high and the water temperature reaching 82.4 degrees.