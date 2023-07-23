Israel braces for extreme heat, Greece evacuates 2,000 due to wildfires

On Saturday, a nine-year-old girl residing in the Negev died of heatstroke

After a week of strong heat, temperatures in Israel are expected to rise even higher in the coming days, mainly in the mountains and in the center of the country.

The Israel Meteorological Service warns of extreme heat on the coastal plains, fueled by a scorching desert wind. On Saturday, temperatures above seasonal norms were recorded across the country.

It was up to 107.6 degrees Fahrenheit in the Red Sea coastal city of Eilat, where the mercury is expected to climb to 111 in the next few days. It was nearly 97 degrees in Beer Sheva (south), 104 in Tiberias (north), 88 in Tel Aviv and 91 in Jerusalem. A nine-year-old girl residing in the Negev died of heatstroke, according to Soroka Hospital in Beer Sheva, where she had been transported.

Other countries also continue to suffer from extreme weather. Some 2,000 were evacuated on Sunday by boat from the Greek island of Rhodes, which has been plagued by a forest fire for five days. In the last 24 hours, 46 new fires broke out in the country, according to firefighters.

Greece is experiencing "probably" the longest heatwave in its history. All archaeological sites in the country will remain closed during the hottest hours, such as the famous Acropolis in Athens. The temperatures throughout the weekend are expected to exceed 111 degrees Fahrenheit.

In the United States, nearly 80 million people will experience temperatures of 105 degrees and above this weekend, warned the American meteorological services. The temperature could rise to over 115 degrees in Phoenix, Arizona, which is currently experiencing its longest heat wave on record: on Friday, the mercury exceeded 109 degrees for the 22nd day in a row.