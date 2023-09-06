30 Israeli Climate-Tech Companies to attend COP28 in Dubai

Experts 'conducted a meticulous evaluation' of over 200 applicants

Leading Israeli Climate-Tech Companies will represent Israel in the national pavilion at COP28 Climate Conference in Dubai, which will start on November 30, the Israeli Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday.

In a joint statement with the Ministry of Environmental Protection, the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, Israel Innovation Authority and the Export Institute, the Foreign Ministry said that 30 30 pioneering Israeli technology companies were selected “to showcase Israel's prowess in climate innovation and foster international collaboration in tackling the global climate crisis.” Experts “conducted a meticulous evaluation” of over 200 applicants.

“Israel's presence at COP28 will be characterized by a strong contingent of climate-tech companies representing diverse sectors, including energy, water, agriculture, sustainable manufacturing, green construction, food technology, transportation, circular economy, waste management, environmental protection, and carbon capture. These forward-thinking enterprises will present innovative solutions that have already begun to reduce emissions and adapt to climate change, underscoring the breadth and depth of climate technologies developed in Israel,” the statement said.

This year’s COP28, convened under the auspices of the United Nations, is expected to feature participation from over 100 heads of state, including Prime Minsiter Benjamin Netanyahu, and more than 100,000 attendees. It will take place at Expo Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

"The Climate Conference is the most important and significant global event where world leaders come together to discuss ways to combat the climate crisis. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is proud to lead the Israeli delegation to the Climate Conference under the leadership of the President and Prime Minister,” said Ronen Levy, CEO of the Foreign Ministry. “This is an exceptional opportunity for the Israeli industry, and I congratulate the companies selected to participate."

"We believe that by showcasing Israeli climate-tech innovations on the international stage, we can provide excellent exposure for these pioneering companies and foster collaborations, inspire others, and leverage Israel's leadership potential in the global climate arena. In recent years, climate tech has become one of the hottest sectors in Israeli high-tech, attracting a wave of entrepreneurs, investors, and corporations aiming to contribute to the fight against climate change,” added Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority.

Last year, Israel participated at the COP 27 conference in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, represented by President Isaac Herzog.