100,000 flock to Israeli national parks for Passover festivities

As the Passover holiday began, Israelis turned to nature to celebrate, with nearly 100,000 visitors flocking to the country’s national parks and nature reserves over the weekend.

From north to south, families and travelers embraced the spring weather and Israel's rich natural and historical sites.

In the north, Banias, Arbel, Ein Afek, and Caesarea National Park drew large crowds, while central Israel’s Tel Afek and Beit Guvrin, and southern sites such as Ein Gedi, Matzok HaTzinim, and the iconic Masada, were popular destinations.

Camping was also a major draw, with 1,100 people spending the night before the holiday at Nature and Parks Authority campsites. Horshat Tal, Mamshit, and Be’erot were the most visited overnight spots.

AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File

To enrich the intermediate days of Passover (Chol HaMoed), the Israel Nature and Parks Authority has teamed up with Mifal HaPais to launch the “Breathe Culture” festival.

The event will bring vibrant performances—ranging from street art and music to circus acts and opera—across national parks including Yehiam Fortress, Tsipori, Kokhav HaYarden, Tel Megiddo, Migdal Tzedek, and Mamshit.

Additional themed experiences include a butterfly festival at Ein Afek, the "Masada Challenge" at the ancient fortress, and a nighttime adventure in Beit She’an National Park.

The high turnout reflects a growing desire among Israelis to reconnect with their natural and cultural heritage—particularly during Passover, a time of renewal and reflection. Visitors are encouraged to pre-register for events and activities via the Nature and Parks Authority website to secure their spots.