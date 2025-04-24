2,500 acres scorched after wildfires in Beit Shemesh area, blazes ongoing

The fires in the Beit Shemesh region rising up to the Jerusalem hills continue in several places Thursday, notably in the sectors of Eshtaol, Beit Meir, Mesilat Zion, Shaar Hagai, and Tarum, but firefighters apparently have the blaze under control.

Overnight, firefighters continued their intensive operations to prevent the fire from reaching residential communities, in cooperation with Israel Air Force aircraft. Seventy-one firefighter teams from districts throughout the country, supported by six firefighting planes from the Fire and Rescue Service, are still working on the ground Thursday morning to prevent a new outbreak.

Once the spread of the fire was controlled, the Mateh Yehuda Regional Council announced that residents could return to normal activity and that transportation to schools and educational institutions would function normally. Expert teams ordered by the council will conduct visits throughout the day to check the integrity of infrastructure in the affected areas. The Jewish National Fund (KKL) and the IDF's Home Front Command are conducting operations around the localities to prevent the reoccurrence of fires.

According to estimates, the fire has already consumed about 2,500 acres of vegetation. Three firefighters were injured by smoke inhalation and were evacuated to receive medical care. In total, more than a hundred firefighters from all over the country worked to extinguish the fire.

Sergeant Shmuel Friedman, commander of the Jerusalem Fire and Rescue District, stated that they "have been battling a persistent fire for a long time, but our forces are strong. The firefighters demonstrated unprecedented heroism, precision, and dedication. We will continue our operations until all fire sources are controlled. I beseech the public to refrain from entering the area and to adhere to the instructions of the forces on the ground."