4.3-magnitude earthquake felt in Eilat, surrounding areas

An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale was felt Thursday in Egypt's southern Sinai and the Gulf of Eilat. In addition to Israel, the countries affected by it are Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan. The epicenter of the earthquake was recorded 34 kilometers (21 miles) from the city of Haql in Saudi Arabia.

A wave of earthquakes recently hit the Cyclades in Greece, including Santorini, directly affecting Israel. In this context, about a month ago, the National Security Council held a discussion with representatives of all security and emergency bodies, including the Home Front Command, at the end of which it was determined that a tsunami might reach Israel if a significant quake hits the Mediterranean Sea.

"Expert assessments have determined that the earthquakes are tectonic and not volcanic, and past experience indicates that a series of small earthquakes may lead to the occurrence of a strong earthquake later on. Such an event could also affect Israel in terms of a tsunami wave," said a report by the council.