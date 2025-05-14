4.6-magnitude earthquake felt in Israel's coastal area

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake shook Israel from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning. The tremors were felt over a large area of the territory, from Haifa in the north to Ashkelon in the south.

The inhabitants of several large urban areas reported feeling the earthquake, especially in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Beth Shemesh, Maale Adumim, Modi'in, Raanana, Herzliya, and Petah Tikva.

According to the initial seismic analyses, the epicenter is located in Crete, where a stronger earthquake of magnitude 6.3 was recorded. The authorities have not reported significant material damage or injuries on Israeli territory.

This region is located in an area of high seismic activity, on the Syro-African fault at the junction of several tectonic plates.

Israeli authorities have warned of the dangers of impending earthquakes, with history of massive destruction in the area in the wake of seismic activity.