Earthquake measuring 4.2 shakes southern Israel

Residents in multiple locations reported feeling the tremor, with some also indicating it was felt as far south as Eilat.

Seismological measurements of an earthquake, illustration
Seismological measurements of an earthquake, illustrationAP Photo/Wally Santana

An earthquake measuring 4.2 was felt across several parts of Israel on Thursday, including the Dead Sea area, the southern Negev, the Jordan Valley and Jerusalem, prompting an alert from the Home Front Command.

Israel’s emergency medical service Magen David Adom (MDA) said no injuries or damage had been reported following the quake. “Following alerts about an earthquake in various areas across the country, so far no calls about casualties have been received at the MDA emergency hotline 101,” MDA said in a statement.

There were no immediate reports of significant damage

