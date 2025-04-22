Part of missing diver possibly found after shark attack in Hadera

Rescue teams resumed the search for the missing diver at dawn on Tuesday, following a shark attack the previous day near the mouth of the Hadera River in Israel.

A "part of the missing" was found off the beach and was sent to the Abu Kabir forensic medical center for analysis.

"We are in the second day of searching," said police spokesperson Arie Doron. "Since the early hours of the morning, we have been present both at sea and along the coastal strip, mobilizing all available resources. Several items have been sent for examination. We are awaiting the results of the expertise. Our goal is to be able to provide an answer to the family before the end of the day."

The missing person, a resident of Petah Tikva and father of four children in his forties, had decided to stop to fish at the mouth of the Hadera River after his work day in the north of the country. His truck and personal belongings were found on the beach. The search operations involve Israeli navy boats, maritime police, and specialized divers from the Lahava rescue unit. As a precaution, the beaches of Hadera, Mikhmoret, Beit Yanai, and Neurim remain closed to swimmers until further notice. According to initial assessments, the fisherman was diving with a belt to carry his catch, which could have attracted sharks.