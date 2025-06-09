Firefighters manage to put Jerusalem blaze under control

A wildfire broke out Monday in a forest near Ein Kerem in Jerusalem. Firefighters are operating in three areas to contain the fire. About 50 firefighters are on the scene, including 26 teams on their way to help reinforce the forces. As of the afternoon hours, control over the fire has been achieved, with the incident in its final stages.

Israel Railways reported that due to police instructions, train traffic in the southern area of Jerusalem had been halted. Meanwhile, evacuation has already begun from the Swedish Village special needs center, and all emergency services are getting prepared to evacuate civilians from other nearby institutions. Also, the main routes leading to Ein Kerem neighborhood from Kiryat Yovel and Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum have been blocked for traffic.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1932071792757154227 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Recommended -

Also, police reported that Swedish Village Hospital was evacuated. "We emphasize that the evacuation is carried out according to an assessment of the situation on the ground, with the aim of saving lives and ensuring the safety of those present," said the police spokesperson.

Two weeks ago, a fire broke out in Bira nearby, in which firefighting teams and a quartet of airplanes were deployed. This was in parallel to a fire that broke out in the northern West Bank on the same day, in which 10 firefighting teams were deployed.

A month ago, a giant fire engulfed the Jerusalem hills, with firefighting planes from around the world coming to help extinguish the fire. Thousands were forced to evacuate their homes, and Independence Day events were cancelled throughout the country as there were no firefighting crews to ensure safety in celebratory events.