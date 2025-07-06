Four arrested in foiled attempt to smuggle protected songbirds from Jordan

Recommended -

Four Palestinian suspects were arrested at the Allenby Bridge, which connects Israel and Jordan, when they attempted to smuggle around 100 protected songbirds that were concealed on their bodies, police and the Israel Nature and Parks Authority reported Sunday. An indictment is expected to be filed against the suspects, and they have been barred from crossing at the terminal for a period of three months.

Last Friday, the suspects were arrested as they attempted to smuggle finches, birds classified as a protected natural asset that are prohibited from being imported without a specific permit. The birds were found during a search at the bridge crossing conducted by customs inspectors, discovering that the suspects had concealed the birds on their bodies by gluing the birds' legs to their clothing.

Upon receiving a report by a representative of the Agriculture Ministry representative, police forces arrived and arrested the suspects. Today, a hearing was held at the Ofer Magistrate's Court, during which a prosecutor on behalf of the Nature and Parks Authority submitted a prosecutor's declaration, and the suspects' detention was extended by four more days, until an indictment is filed against them.

In addition, as part of the implementation of enforcement and governance policy at the Allenby Crossing, the court ordered the suspects be restrained from entering the area for three months.