Innovative prosthetic gives endangered Egyptian vulture a second chance

The Egyptian vulture, a close relative of the griffon vulture, is critically endangered in Israel, with only around 50 individuals remaining. Its greatest threat comes from poisoning, but recently one vulture faced an even more immediate danger, its leg was caught in a trap in the Golan Heights.

Six months ago, the injured bird was brought to the KKL Wildlife Clinic in the Hula Valley. Despite the best efforts of veterinarians, the leg had to be amputated. Refusing to give up on the bird’s return to the wild, the team devised a plan to replace the lost leg with a specially designed prosthetic.

The transplantation process was complex and conducted in stages.

First, a primary titanium implant was fitted, requiring the expertise of a human transplant specialist to ensure the implant would not interfere with vital functions such as flight and movement.

Next, a 3D printing expert was brought in to craft a custom prosthesis, closely replicating the structure and appearance of the original leg.

Once the permanent prosthetic was successfully implanted, the vulture was transferred to the Carmel Hai-Bar Nature Reserve. There, it will adapt to its new leg and regain its strength before being released back into the wild.

This groundbreaking procedure marks a significant milestone in wildlife conservation, offering hope for other endangered birds of prey facing similar injuries.