Jubilee Cave: Israel’s largest cave chamber discovered in the West Bank

An exceptional natural discovery has recently been documented near the settlement of Ofra.

During research activities conducted by the Hebrew University’s Center for Cave Research, a vast and previously unknown cave was uncovered. The cave has been named “Jubilee Cave” in honor of the 50th anniversary of the founding of Ofra, the Israel Nature and Parks Authority announced on Sunday.

At the heart of the cave lies an enormous underground chamber, the largest ever discovered in Israel. The cavern measures approximately 289 feet in length, 246 feet in width, and rises to a height of nearly 131 feet.

Researchers report an extraordinary concentration of well-developed speleothems, including stalactites, stalagmites, massive “elephant ear” formations, calcite pools, and crystal deposits. Experts say the richness and scale of these formations are unmatched in the Ofra region.

Prof. Amos Frumkin, director of the Cave Research Center at the Hebrew University’s Institute of Earth Sciences, said there is no evidence that humans have ever entered the cave. However, a snake skeleton found at the bottom suggests that animals have fallen into the chamber over time.

“This is the tallest cave chamber ever discovered in Israel,” Frumkin said. “It is decorated with remarkable stalactites and stalagmites that constitute protected natural assets of exceptional scientific value.”

He added that the discovery required significant effort by a team of experienced speleologists who carefully descended into the cave. Due to the danger and instability of the site, access to the cave is currently prohibited to the general public.

Despite the excitement surrounding the discovery, environmental organizations warn that the cave is in immediate danger. According to the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel, ongoing expansion work on Highway 60 threatens the cave and the sinkholes above it. There are serious concerns that continued construction could trigger a collapse, potentially causing heavy engineering equipment to fall into the vast underground chamber.

In the past, a bulldozer operator was killed when equipment collapsed into an underground cavity at the Nesher Ramla quarry.

Matan Nahum, Nature Conservation Coordinator for Jerusalem and the West Bank at the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel, explained that the risk stems in part from insufficient planning oversight.

“Because planning procedures in the West Bank are not fully regulated, preliminary surveys required by law are often not conducted,” Nahum said. “As a result, infrastructure projects unexpectedly expose extraordinary discoveries like Jubilee Cave. We will do everything possible to protect the cave and hope the Ministry of Transportation recognizes the importance of this find.”

For several years, the Cave Research Center has been promoting a plan to establish a “Cave Park” in the Ofra area to protect its unique karst landscapes. The proposal is currently awaiting approval from the head of the Civil Administration.

Prof. Frumkin also warned of an additional threat: a private organization has purchased land at the heart of the planned park and is seeking to build a residential neighborhood near the “Chinese Pit,” a well-known natural site in the area.

“Such construction would cause severe damage to the core of the park and directly contradict the position of all professional bodies,” Frumkin said.

Yair Eliav, director of the Ofra Field School, highlighted the area’s tourism potential. “We hope to make additional cisterns accessible to the public as part of the Cave Park,” he said. “Our goal is to preserve both the caves already discovered and those yet to be found, so that more people can experience these unique natural phenomena.”