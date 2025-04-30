Major highways closed as wildfire spreads in Jerusalem area

Israeli emergency services mobilized to fight a large fire that broke out in the wooded area between Eshtaol and Latrun on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Wednesday. The blaze, which is spreading rapidly, is currently focused on five main points identified by the authorities: the outskirts of Highway 3, Canada Park, the Neve Shalom community (considered the epicenter of the fire), Mesilat Zion, and the area of Mitzpe Harel.

Highway 3 and Highway 1, which connects Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, were both closed, with evacuation efforts underway to clear out affected areas.

The fire comes as Israelis around the country are collected in military cemeteries to commemorate Memorial Day, with the ceremony in Latrun canceled and evacuated due to the fire.

One hundred and eleven firefighting units are coordinating their efforts, supported by an aerial fleet made up of 10 water bomber planes, two helicopters, and several specialized land vehicles. To orchestrate this complex intervention, a central command post has been established in Latrun.

So far, nine people have been rescued from vehicles caught in heavy smoke.