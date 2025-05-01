Major roads reopened but fire in Jerusalem outskirts still not under control

Israel - Hamas War day 573: More than 150 firefighting teams are working to put out the blaze that broke out in the foothills of Jerusalem Wednesday, causing Memorial Day commemorations and Independence Day celebrations to be canceled. Thousands of residents of the area were evacuated, and the flames reached Park Canada in Rishon LeZion.

Fire and Rescue spokesman Ziv Aqua told i24NEWS that the firefighters "worked throughout the night and continue to work to contain the fire, but it will take many more hours until it is fully controlled. The weather is relatively good now."

"We are focusing most of our efforts on containing the fire," he added, while Wednesday rescue workers evacuated residents of affected communities.

More than a dozen people were injured by the flames and smoke as motorists abandoned their vehicles on main highways. Three of those hurt are still in the hospital, with others being discharged.