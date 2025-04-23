Massive wildfires near Beit Shemesh, communities nearby evacuated

Due to the hot weather, a massive fire ignited Wednesday in an open area in the Beit Shemesh region, on the way to Jerusalem from the Tel Aviv area. As a result, Highway 6 is closed to traffic in both directions between the Shorash Junction in the north and Nesherim Junction in the south. Highway 44 is also closed to traffic. Trains in the area have been halted due to the risk the fire could spread to the areas of the train tracks.

Firefighters and rescue services instructed residents to stay indoors as police began evacuating the communities of Eshtaol and Mevo Beitar. In addition, the moshav of Beit Meir also began to clear as the forces prepared to also evacuate Tarum nearby. It should be noted that so far, two people have been slightly injured from smoke inhalation. Firefighting and rescue services announced a general mobilization in six districts.

The Fire and Rescue Services said that "a fire front is spreading from the communities of Tarum and Taoz in the Beit Shemesh area towards Eshtaol, Mesilat Zion, and Highway 38 and other communities. Twenty-five firefighting teams, with the assistance of firefighting planes are currently working feverishly on a large fire in the region, under high temperatures and strong winds. So far the situation is not under control."

In addition, "Large firefightering forces continue to operate in a large fire in Eshtaol Forest, near the entrance to the village of Tarum. About 50 firefighting teams are operating on the scene, with the assistance of four firefighting aircraft, a firefighting helicopter," and more. "About 20 additional teams are on their way to reinforce the extinguishing efforts. Due to the intensity of the fire and the danger to inhabited areas, the evacuation of Eshtaol village and Mesilat Zion has begun. Road 44 has been closed in both directions, the public is asked to avoid arriving in the area."

It was also noted that "with the spread of the fire and its arrival to a nearby road, a security vehicle was caught in the fire - the circumstances of the event will be examined." Fire Chief Eyal Caspi is closely overseeing the forces' activity across all sectors. In addition, officers and vehicles from the National Traffic Police are at the location and are busy directing traffic. The police asked that "the driving public is requested not to come to the area, to heed the instructions of the officers and to choose alternative routes."

The police reported that "Following another situation assessment by the Central District Police at the Unified Command Post in Mazkeret Batya, following the fire incident in the Shfela region, the area commander, in accordance with the recommendations of emergency and rescue personnel, instructed to continue and prepare operationally for the possibility of evacuating residents."