Shark attack reported in Hadera, rescue workers searching for diver

The Hadera Municipality Coastal Department said it was 'conducting searches with by jet ski to locate the diver and will continue to update as developments occur'

Screenshot of a shark seen off the Hadera beach
Screenshot of a shark seen off the Hadera beach27A

Israel Police said that they had received a report of a diver being attacked by a shark off the coast of Hadera on Monday.

Police and rescue workers deployed to the scene, with the police saying in a statement that no casualties had yet been located.

Footage posted on social media showed a diver flailing in the water, with other footage showing a shark swimming by people up to their waists in the sea.

Shark attack in Hadera, rescue workers searching for diver

The Hadera Municipality Coastal Department said it was "conducting searches with by jet ski to locate the diver and will continue to update as developments occur. We urge the public traveling in the area to avoid entering the water and contact with the sharks."

The police closed the beach until further notice.

Shiver of sharks seen in waters, police

Other footage that surfaced shows a group of sharks, called a shiver, around a man who entered the water.

