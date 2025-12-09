Storm Byron to slam Israel with heavy rain, flood risks and fierce winds

Israel is preparing for several days of intense winter weather as Storm Byron moves across the region, bringing heavy rainfall, strong winds and a heightened risk of flooding from the coast to the northern Negev.

Forecasters say the system will strengthen gradually, reaching peak intensity late Wednesday into Thursday, with some areas expected to receive as much as 200 millimeters of rain.

Rain began Tuesday in localized bursts, mainly in northern coastal areas, but is expected to expand significantly.

By Wednesday, thunderstorms and heavy downpours are forecast from northern Israel down through the central region and into the northern Negev. Authorities warn that the combination of intense rainfall and saturated ground could lead to flash flooding, especially in low-lying zones and near riverbeds.

The southern coastal plain, from roughly Rishon Lezion toward Ashkelon, is expected to see some of the heaviest accumulations later in the storm cycle, with flooding risks continuing into Thursday night. Similar conditions are forecast for the Dead Sea region, an area prone to fast-forming flash floods.

While officials expect some urban flooding, they emphasize that major metropolitan areas, including Tel Aviv, are not predicted to be overwhelmed. Local municipalities have been placed on alert, and emergency services are preparing for possible road closures, particularly along sections of highways that historically flood during major storms.

Strong winds of up to 80–90 km/h are also expected during the peak of the system, raising the likelihood of downed trees, infrastructure damage and temporary disruptions to transportation.

Experts note that rainfall falling in short, intense bursts poses the greatest challenge, as drainage systems cannot absorb large volumes quickly. Stormwater pumps and maintenance crews are already positioned in key urban centers to respond to blockages and clear excess water.

Rain and strong winds are likely to continue into Friday, though the system is expected to weaken gradually by the end of the week. Authorities urge the public to stay updated on advisories, avoid underground parking areas and refrain from entering flood-prone zones until conditions improve.