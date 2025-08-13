Extreme heatwave breaks records throughout Israel

Recommended -

After a new heat record was broken in Israel on Tuesday, conditions are expected to worsen Wednesday with extremely high heat expected to be felt and measured in most areas, as well as heavy humidity levels along the coastal strip and even rain and thunderstorms in Jerusalem and some southern parts of the country.

Tuesday night was the hottest of its kind since Israel began measuring temperatures, breaking all past records. The numbers are expected to reach a peak on Wednesday before beginning to gradually descend.

The director of Israel's Meteorological Service said that the tropical weather is expected to continue into Wednesday and that it may rain in Jerusalem today. Israeli doctors warned of the dangers, advising people to "Avoid activity."

In Sodom, the national minimum temperature record in Israel was broken Tuesday night at 36.6°C, compared to 35.5°C ever previously recorded.

Never before have such high temperatures been measured in Israel at night.

Eilat also broke the historical record Tuesday night, with temperatures of 35.8°C.