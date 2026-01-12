Israel braces for extreme storm: snow and flight delays expected

Dr. Amir Givati, Director of the Israel Meteorological Service, warned on Monday that the country is heading into an extreme weather event expected to begin within hours.

Speaking before the Knesset Interior and Environmental Protection Committee, Givati cautioned, “We are facing an exceptionally severe 24-hour period. The public should significantly reduce outdoor activities.”

According to the Meteorological Service, the storm will bring unusually heavy rainfall and powerful winds, conditions described as atypical for an Israeli winter. Red alerts have been issued nationwide. Snow is expected to fall on Mount Hermon and in the northern Golan Heights on Tuesday, while flight disruptions are also possible.

The Airports Authority announced that weather conditions may cause delays in takeoffs and landings overnight and into the morning hours, subject to safety assessments. In a statement, the authority said operational teams have been reinforced, necessary preparations completed, and weather conditions are being closely monitored.

“All airport teams at Ben Gurion, Haifa, and Ramon airports are fully prepared and working in coordination with airlines and relevant authorities to ensure passenger safety and maintain operational continuity,” the statement added.

Rain is expected to begin Monday evening, intensifying significantly on Tuesday with stormy and cold conditions. Intermittent showers accompanied by thunderstorms are forecast from northern Israel to the northern Negev, along with very strong winds. Snowfall is expected on Mount Hermon and in the northern Golan Heights, while flash flooding is anticipated in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea regions.

In southern Israel, hazy conditions are forecast, with the possibility of localized sandstorms. Rainfall in central areas is expected to weaken during the afternoon hours.